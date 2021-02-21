Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

