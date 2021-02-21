Pirl Reaches Market Cap of $190,980.07 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $190,980.07 and $9,847.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,716.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.27 or 0.03362804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.67 or 0.00394370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.32 or 0.01218900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.80 or 0.00426325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.53 or 0.00429387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027184 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00278380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

