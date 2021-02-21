Pivot Token Hits One Day Volume of $387,971.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $387,971.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.18 or 0.00773625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00041066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058463 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.53 or 0.04708827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040784 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.