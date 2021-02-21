Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.77 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.34 million and $2.77 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $439.86 or 0.00771913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00059742 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.89 or 0.04516957 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

