PIVX Price Tops $1.52 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 98.7% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $99.15 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002426 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

