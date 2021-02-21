PIXEL Price Hits $0.0296 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $16.49 million and $11.96 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,264.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $700.71 or 0.01223656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.90 or 0.00427661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

