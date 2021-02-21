Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0368 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $6,755.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.