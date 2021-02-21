Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.47.

Several analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

