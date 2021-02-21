POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0659

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. POA has a market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,818,859 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poa Network is a public sidechain based on the Ethereum protocol. The blockchain will feature the Proof-of-Authority algorithm, which does not depend on the nodes solving mathematical problems, but instead uses a set of “authorities”, pre-selected validators that will be able to seal the blocks and secure the network. The validators identity will be public enabling any third party to check their identity. The Poa Network will allow organizations to build their own networks with their own validators and developers to deploy DApps. On April 28, 2018, the POA Team announced the launch of a cross-chain bridge that gives users the ability to send POA tokens back and forth between the POA Network and the Ethereum network. POA Bridge went live on May 10. The POA to Ethereum transfer will result in the creation of a newly minted token on the Ethereum blockchain known as POA20. The user will also have the ability to transfer POA20 tokens from the Ethereum network back to the POA Network, which would result in the burning of the POA20 token and subsequent unlocking of the original POA native token on the POA Network. “

POA Coin Trading

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.