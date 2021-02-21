Polis Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Polis token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $28,648.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polis has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021691 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

