Polygon (MATIC) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Polygon (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $839.26 million and $544.94 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polygon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.91 or 0.00750637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.17 or 0.04568798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Polygon Profile

MATIC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,966,397,110 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Polygon Coin Trading

Polygon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.