Poolz Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $13.07 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $16.26 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $20.19 or 0.00036195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00485016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00090779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00455468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027089 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

Poolz Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.