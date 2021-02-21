POPCHAIN Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $652,434.20 and approximately $256.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 370.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

