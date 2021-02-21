PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0297

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,977.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.72 or 0.03365766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.00394000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.08 or 0.01218163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.68 or 0.00424172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00428964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00277239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002606 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,738,164 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

