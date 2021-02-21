Power Index Pool Token Price Up 0.2% This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $911,414.70 and $13,284.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00008039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00501308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00094003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00077494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00408989 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

