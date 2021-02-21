Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 292,047 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.00% of Power Integrations worth $784,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 84.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,393,307 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POWI opened at $95.19 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

