PRIA Trading 15.6% Higher This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One PRIA token can currently be purchased for about $13.12 or 0.00023421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $909,778.47 and approximately $16,940.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00490017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00091694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00448984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00027545 BTC.

