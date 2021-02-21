Primas Reaches One Day Volume of $10.71 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Primas has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.98 or 0.00396007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

