Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 1,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $4,041,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,205.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,206.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.44. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

