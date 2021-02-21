Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 52,000 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 360.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 494,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

