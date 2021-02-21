Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $133,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,560.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,967,052 shares of company stock worth $114,948,381. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.