Primecap Management Co. CA Has $9.05 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.38% of Spirit Airlines worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

