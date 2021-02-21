Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 14,700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after buying an additional 691,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 417,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after buying an additional 243,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

