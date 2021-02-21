Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 36,900 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.88% of Digimarc worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digimarc by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digimarc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digimarc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,196,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

DMRC stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

