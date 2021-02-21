Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 52,100 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.30% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday.

MBII opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.22. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.