Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 9,600 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.37% of Vonage worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vonage by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

