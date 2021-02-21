Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $9.35 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Waters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

NYSE:WAT opened at $281.72 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

