Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 113,966 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Danaher worth $475,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $231.24 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.11 and its 200-day moving average is $222.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.