Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 47,350 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Intuit worth $640,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.86.

Shares of INTU opened at $411.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.