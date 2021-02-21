Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Mastercard worth $1,027,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $333.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

