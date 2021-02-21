Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Netflix worth $597,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $540.22 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.