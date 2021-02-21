Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Deere & Company worth $516,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.49 and a 200 day moving average of $248.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $335.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.