Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.28% of IHS Markit worth $454,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

