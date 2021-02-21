Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.53% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $861,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after buying an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,890,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $17,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

ARE opened at $166.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.