Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.94% of Essex Property Trust worth $764,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

NYSE ESS opened at $263.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.23. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

