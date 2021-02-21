Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.33% of Sun Communities worth $544,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average is $145.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

