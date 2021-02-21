Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 160,694 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,241,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Verizon Communications worth $660,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 147,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

