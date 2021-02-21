Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 592,269 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,269 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of salesforce.com worth $795,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

NYSE CRM opened at $246.56 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.48. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.