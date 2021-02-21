Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Roper Technologies worth $791,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $388.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

