Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780,662 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,535 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Autodesk worth $1,154,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 146,604 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 159.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

