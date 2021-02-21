Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $457.57 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Verisk Analytics worth $457,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $190.49 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.