Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $558.52 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,436,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of STORE Capital worth $558,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

