Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $807.41 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,138,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,060 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.82% of Black Knight worth $807,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after buying an additional 269,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after buying an additional 228,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

