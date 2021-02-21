Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $904.45 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.35% of Welltower worth $904,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

