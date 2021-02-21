Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $994.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,937,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,718 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.22% of Hilton Worldwide worth $994,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,944,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

HLT opened at $116.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

