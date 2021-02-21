Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.61% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $458,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

HTA stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

