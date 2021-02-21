Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,503 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Union Pacific worth $490,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $209.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.