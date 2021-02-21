Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $973,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

