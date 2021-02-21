Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,750 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,466,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.44% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $548,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
LYV stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
