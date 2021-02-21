Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,750 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,466,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.44% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $548,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

