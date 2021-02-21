Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,095,780 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Liberty Broadband worth $765,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10,521.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 335,620 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.